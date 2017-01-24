Atlanta University Center to fight crime with cameras

The Atlanta University Center Consortium Council of Presidents and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed will unveil a new network of surveillance cameras on Tuesday morning.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta University Center Consortium Council of Presidents and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed will unveil a new network of surveillance cameras on Tuesday morning.

The goal is to protect students, faculty, staff and neighbors from violent crimes, like armed robberies, and property crimes, like the car break ins that happened near Clark Atlanta University in early January.

Clark Atlanta, Spelman College, Morehouse University and the Morehouse School of Medicine worked together with the mayor's office to spend $700,000 on the project.

It includes 35 new surveillance cameras and five license plate readers.

They'll be monitored 24 days a day and seven days a week by the campus police departments and the Atlanta Police Department's video integration center.

Mayor Reed will join campus presidents for a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Police Foundation supported this project, as well.

(© 2017 WXIA)