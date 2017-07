ATLANTA -- Police are searching for a 21-year-old woman missing from Atlanta.

Jesenia Jackson was reported missing Monday from her home on Courtland Street NE.

Jackson was driving a white 2006 Jeep Liberty with Maryland "JESFINE". She might be in the Lake Lanier area, polcie said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

