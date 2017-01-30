Atlantan Sally Yates: DOJ will not defend immigration plan

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks during a formal investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch June 17, 2015 at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images (Photo: Alex Wong, 2015 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – Atlantan Sally Yates, the acting U.S. Attorney General, became a central figure Monday night in the battle over President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right,'' said Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful.

"Consequently, for as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.''

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order which suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Trump’s action has sparked continuing protests around the nation, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Yates, a Georgia native, served in the U.S. Department of Justice for 27 years and began her career as an assistant U.S. attorney in Atlanta. She has prosecuted a wide range of cases, including numerous white-collar fraud and political corruption matters, and served as the lead prosecutor of Olympic bomber Eric Rudolph.

Yates was appointed by then-President Obama in 2010 to lead the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Northern District of Georgia as its first female United States Attorney. Obama then appointed Yates as deputy attorney general in 2015.

Yates announcement comes as Trump's order has sparked protests across the country, as dozens of immigrants were abruptly detained at airports beginning shortly after Trump issued the order Friday.

The order had been reviewed by the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel before it was issued. The OLC, whose authority narrowly addresses the form and whether the order is narrowly drafted, approved the order.

But Yates said the OLC "did not address whether any policy choice embodied in an executive order is wise or just.'

Yates is serving as acting attorney general as Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions awaits a Senate vote on confirmation. A committee vote is scheduled Tuesday.

"My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts,'' Yates said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Rep. David Scott (D-13) weighed in on the ban.

“We are at war with ISIS and our previous president refused to put a plan in place to deal with this threat," Perdue, a Republican, said. "We know terrorist groups have identified our country’s refugee system as a weakness and have purposed to exploit this program to their advantage.

"The first responsibility of any American President is to protect American citizens. This temporary pause will allow DHS to ensure the vetting process is improved. America will always be a compassionate country, and President Trump is taking action to protect all of our citizens.”

“While we must increase scrutiny of those from regions where terrorists seek to enter the U.S. and do us harm, we in Congress must step up to the plate quickly and do our part by allocating sufficient resources to establish the necessary infrastructure for this enhanced vetting at our airports and other points of entry," said Scott, a Democrat who represents metro Atlanta in the House.

"However, our national security agencies have said that we do not currently have the infrastructure necessary to properly screen those wanting to enter the country," Scott said. "Therefore, quick action by Congress to immediately beef up our national security infrastructure is vital in order to avoid excessive delays in the processing of visas for refugees, students, business professionals and others who wish to come to the U.S. and add to the rich tapestry of our nation.

"And for those who already hold visas and green cards and have passed screening and have a legal right to enter the U.S., we should honor the commitments made to them and they should not be subjected to delays and detainment when arriving on our shores."

