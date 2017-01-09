Atlanta's many connections to the Golden Globes

Actor Donald Glover poses with the award for Best Actor in a Television Series Comedy or Musical, in the press room at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California / AFP / ROBYN BECK

In more than just name, Atlanta was well-represented at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Atlanta-area native Donald Glover gave several huge shout-outs to the city after winning best actor in a comedy or musical for his role in the FX show bearing the name of his hometown.

“I really want to thank Atlanta and all of the black folks in Atlanta,” he said. “For real, just for being alive and doing just, and being amazing people. I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.”





Glover also took the opportunity to thank Lawrenceville hip-hop group Migos.

"I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making 'Bad and Boujee.' That's the best song ever," he said.

Backstage, Glover talked more about Atlanta.

"I only cared about what people in Atlanta thought,” Glover said. “I was like, if I can't walk through, I mean, you can't name a show Detroit and have Detroit people hate it. So I was really only caring like if my parents thought it was cool, my cousins you know, everyone who live in Atlanta. If I could go to Chik-Fil-a and have people be like, yeah have you seen that new Donald Glover show. I was like, cool. It's touching something that's personal.”

But that wasn’t the only time our city’s presence was felt on the awards show.

The movie Hidden Figures, the Netflix show Stranger Things and the HBO movie Confirmation – all filmed in Atlanta – were up for awards.

Competitive tax credits, a growing number of local studios and picture perfect locations have made it hard for studios to ignore the Peach State.

In the last fiscal year, filmmakers shelled out more than $2 billion in Georgia on movies, TV shows and commercials. The overall economic impact for the state is reportedly more than $7 billion.

“That is more, by $2 billion, than the first 35 years of our film office,” said Lee Thomas of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “So yeah, 2016 was an exceptional year.”

And the stars have taken notice.

“Everyone in the city has been so wonderfully supportive and hospitable,” Confirmation star Kerry Washington said of Atlanta.



"The film industry here is drawing in more creative types,” said Confirmation star Jeffrery Wright. “There's something really kind of fresh going on here that people are excited about."



2017 looks like it could be even bigger for the state. Several projects, including Marvel movies, Godzilla 2, the TV shows 24 and MacGyver. The Georgia Department of Economic Development predicts that 2017 will beat 2016 in terms of overall economic impact.

One of those projects, Stranger Things, features 11Alive’s own Brenda Wood. Watch the video below for a sneak preview of her role in the new season:





