Attorney Tex McIver asks court for SUV where his wife was killed

ATLANTA - Prominent Buckhead attorney Tex McIver returned to Fulton County court on Tuesday to ask for the SUV that his wife was killed in.

McIver is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife Diane McIver. The couple was riding in the SUV near Piedmont Park when he shot her through the seat. He said he was sleeping and calls the shooting an accident.

The judge ruled McIver could not have the SUV back after the Fulton County District Attorney filed an affidavit about secret evidence in the case.

The SUV is a white 2013 Ford Expedition the McIver's were leasing. His attorney said McIver wants the SUV back so that he can liquidate it and stop paying the lease fee of more than $500 a month.

Tex said he was dozing in the back seat when the gun, a Smith and Wesson revolver, fired. Photos illustrate where the bullet entered the seat back, a view of the front seat where Diane was riding and where the bullet came through the seat and shot her in the back.

