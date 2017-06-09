WXIA
Authorities find signs of drug, theft activity at Paulding County home

Authorities said two people were arrested after evidence of "major theft activity and narcotics related activity" during a raid of a home in Paulding County on Friday.

Phillip Kish , WXIA 4:21 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities said two people were arrested after evidence of "major theft activity and narcotics related activity" was uncovered during a raid of a home in Paulding County on Friday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office received a narcotics complaint at a home on Silverthorne Circle in Douglasville, Ga.

SkyTracker footage showed authorities bringing boxes out of a garage.

The investigating. 

No other details were immediately available. 

PHOTOS: Paulding County home raid

 

 

