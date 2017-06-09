Authorities find signs of drug, theft activity at Paulding County home

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities said two people were arrested after evidence of "major theft activity and narcotics related activity" was uncovered during a raid of a home in Paulding County on Friday.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office received a narcotics complaint at a home on Silverthorne Circle in Douglasville, Ga.
SkyTracker footage showed authorities bringing boxes out of a garage.
The investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
PHOTOS: Paulding County home raid
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs