Authorities hope these clues can help to ID man found dead on side of the road

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man found dead on the side of a road.

Deputies found the man early Sunday morning on Bells Ferry Road. He had been shot to death.

Officials believe the man is from the Atlanta area. He’s a black man thought to be 16 and 21. He stood about 5’8” and weighed 162 pounds. He had a tattoo of four dots in a diamond formation on his upper left arm. He had a red Everest backpack with the word “Cierra” written on its back.

“We're hoping that the tattoo and the description of his back pack that he was wearing will help us identify this young man,” said Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jonathan Rogers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050.

