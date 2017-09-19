Authorities identify toddler after near drowning in Hall County

(Photo: PhotoGoricki/ThinkStock)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities have identified a toddler who was left in critical condition after a near drowning in Hall County on Monday.

The incident happened in the Marina Bay subdivision near Sardis around 3 p.m. That's where authorities said a 3-year-old girl, later identified as Kenlee Ward of Dayton, Ohio, wandered into the backyard of her parents' vacation rental home and fell into a pool.

She was discovered by family members who performed CPR until first responders arrived. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene and found the young girl with no pulse but were able to regain one before taking her to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She was later flown to Children's Hospital of Atlanta by helicopter.

While Ward remains in critical condition, authorities with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said she is now stable. It's still unclear how long the young child was underwater before being found. The incident remains under investigation.

