Authorities responding to small plane crash in northwest Ga.

CHATSWORTH, Ga. -- Authorities are currently combing through the wreckage of a small plane that crashed during the Fourth of July Weekend in northwest Georgia.

According to the Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford, the plane crashed on Piney Hill Road in Chatsworth, roughly 90 miles north west of Atlanta.

At this time, investigators are in the process of searching for any survivors, and there is no word yet of fatalities.

11Alive is working to gather more information on the situation and will update this story when details become available.

