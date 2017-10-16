WXIA
Woman dead, man shot in Athens officer-involved shooting

WXIA 6:24 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

ATHENS, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting, officials say.

According to the Athens-Clark County Police Department, officers were called out to the Columbia Brookside Apartments at 100 Brookside Avenue for a domestic dispute. At some point during the incident, a woman was shot and killed. Another man was shot and injured.

 

No officers were injured in the incident and there is no threat to the general public, the department said. 

11Alive is working to get more information on the incident and will update this story as more details develop.

