Authorities search for possible missing child out of Gaffney, S.C.

Local authorities in South Carolina and Georgia are asking the public to be on the lookout for a possible child abduction suspect from Gaffney, S.C.

According to the Gaffney Police Department, 2-year-old Sadoria Webb is believed to have been taken by 46-year-old Jerry Alphonso Horton. A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert, is not being activated at this time, however authorities are still asking for people to be on the lookout for the pair.

According to authorities, both were last seen at 502 Beech Street in Gaffney, S.C., but it's unknown what direction they are headed in.

Horton is believed to be traveling in a 2015, red Hyundai Elantra with North Carolina tag DCB1283. However, it's possible he may also be driving a heating and air service truck of an unknown make and model. Authorities believe Horton to be armed and dangerous.

Sadoria Web is described as a 2-year-old black girl with brown eyes and black hair. Horton is a 5-foot-11, 265-lb black man with brown eyes and bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaffney S.C. Police Department or 911.

