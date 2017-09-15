Autopsy: LSU student had 'highly elevated blood alcohol level'

BATON ROUGE, La. – Preliminary results indicate that the 18-year-old LSU student, who died after leaving a frat house, had alcohol and marijuana in his body at the time of his death.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office released their initial autopsy results conducted on Maxwell Gruver, of Roswell, Ga., Friday morning.

“Blood and urine tests indicate a highly elevated blood alcohol level plus the presence of THC,” the report stated.

There were no internal or external injuries, however, cerebral and pulmonary edema—swelling of the brain and lungs—were noted.

Their findings were confirmed through their own toxicology testing; however, final autopsy results are pending further examination. The medical examiner’s comprehensive toxicology and histological testing could take four weeks to complete.

According to LSU, Gruver’s death is being investigated as a possible “hazing” incident.

The coroner’s office told 11Alive on Thursday the Roswell teen was transported from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house Wednesday night to the hospital where he died on Thursday.

LSU President F. King Alexander, who called his death “tragic and untimely,” said hazing is not unacceptable and will not be tolerated on LSU's campus and as a result, he suspended all Greek life activities.

Phi Delta Theta’s national executive director announced that it has suspended all operations of the fraternity's chapter on LSU's campus.



“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gruver family, and all who knew Maxwell, during this very difficult time,” said Bob Biggs, executive vice president and CEO at Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters.

“We’re committed to investigating this situation thoroughly. The chapter and any individuals who are found to have violated our policies will be held accountable.”

No arrests have been made, Alexander said.

