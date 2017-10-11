Autopsy released in the LSU student's hazing death; ruled an accident

BATON ROUGE - The coroner released the cause and manner of death of a local student who died while away at college at LSU.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said Maxwell Gruver, of Roswell, died of acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark said the teen's blood alcohol level was .495 at the time of his death. That is six times the legal limit in Louisiana .08% but Gruver was only 18-years-old, below the legal age to drink.

MORE | 10 LSU frat boys to be charged with hazing in local teen's death

Gruver was a pledge of the Louisiana State University chapter of Phi Delta Theta. Police reports suggest he was forced to consume a deadly amount of alcohol while playing a "game" called "Bible Study."

According to the reports filed in court, "Bible Study" meant Phi Delta Theta pledges had to drink if they incorrectly answered questions about the fraternity during a gathering the night before 18-year-old died.

A witness told police that Gruver was "highly intoxicated" when members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity left him on a couch sometime after midnight on Sept. 14.

Around 11 a.m. that morning, members found Gruver still on the couch with a weak pulse and couldn't tell if he was breathing. He died at a hospital later that day.

FRATERNITY MEMBERS ARRESTED

Ten of those fraternity members are now charged with hazing in connection with Gruver's death. One student faces negligent homicide charges.

Matthew Alexander Naquin, (charges of hazing and negligent homicide)

Zachary Castillo, (charge of hazing)

Elliott Eaton, (charge of hazing)

Patrick Forde, (charge of hazing)

Sean Paul Gott, (charge of hazing)

Zachary Hall, (charge of hazing)

Ryan Isto, (charge of hazing)

Hudson Kirkpatrick, (charge of hazing)

Sean Pennison, (charge of hazing)

Nicholas Taulli, (charge of hazing)

Those men began turning themselves in to police on Wednesday morning. The Advocate captured pictures of the suspects being escorted by and meeting with LSU police officers and officials.

Photos | LSU Frat boys turn themselves in of hazing, homicide charges

11Alive's Jon Shirek is following the developments of this story. Download the 11Alive app and turn on notifications to be the first to know.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

EMBED

© 2017 WXIA-TV