Avalon to celebrate Fat Tuesday with deals

Avalon will celebrate Fat Tuesday with its third annual Mardi Gras Pub Crawl on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m.
The celebration at the mixed-use destination will include traditional New Orleans-themed cocktails and special offerings from restaurants and retailers, as well as festive beads and masks.
Guests can check in at Concierge to receive their Pub Crawl Map as a guide. Participating retailers and restaurants will stamp the maps to give guests a chance to win an Avalon prize pack.
Here is a look at some of the special being offered on Tuesday:
- Branch and Barrel – Street corner-cooked jambalaya, crawfish boil + Hurricanes and Zombies by the glass.
- Goldberg’s – $3 Reformation beers and half price appetizers.
- Fuzziwigs – 10% off any purchase.
- Kinnucan’s – Free Mardi Gras beads.
- Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams – 10 percent off any purchase during the stroll.
(© 2017 WXIA)
