Avalon to celebrate Fat Tuesday with deals

Avalon will celebrate Fat Tuesday with its third annual Mardi Gras Pub Crawl on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Avalon will celebrate Fat Tuesday with its third annual Mardi Gras Pub Crawl on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The celebration at the mixed-use destination will include traditional New Orleans-themed cocktails and special offerings from restaurants and retailers, as well as festive beads and masks.

Guests can check in at Concierge to receive their Pub Crawl Map as a guide. Participating retailers and restaurants will stamp the maps to give guests a chance to win an Avalon prize pack.

Here is a look at some of the special being offered on Tuesday:

Branch and Barrel – Street corner-cooked jambalaya, crawfish boil + Hurricanes and Zombies by the glass.

Goldberg’s – $3 Reformation beers and half price appetizers.

Fuzziwigs – 10% off any purchase.

Kinnucan’s – Free Mardi Gras beads.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams – 10 percent off any purchase during the stroll.

(© 2017 WXIA)