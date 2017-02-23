WXIA
Avalon to celebrate Fat Tuesday with deals

Jennifer Leslie, WXIA 6:55 AM. EST February 23, 2017

Avalon will celebrate Fat Tuesday with its third annual Mardi Gras Pub Crawl on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The celebration at the mixed-use destination will include traditional New Orleans-themed cocktails and special offerings from restaurants and retailers, as well as festive beads and masks. 

 

Guests can check in at Concierge to receive their Pub Crawl Map as a guide. Participating retailers and restaurants will stamp the maps to give guests a chance to win an Avalon prize pack. 

Here is a look at some of the special being offered on Tuesday:

  • Branch and Barrel – Street corner-cooked jambalaya, crawfish boil + Hurricanes and Zombies by the glass.
  • Goldberg’s  – $3 Reformation beers and half price appetizers.
  • Fuzziwigs – 10% off any purchase.
  • Kinnucan’s – Free Mardi Gras beads.
  • Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams – 10 percent off any purchase during the stroll.

(© 2017 WXIA)


