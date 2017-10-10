Baby of pregnant woman set on fire will go home with family

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - The family of a pregnant woman who was allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend got some happy news Tuesday, Andrea Grinage's baby is coming home from the hospital.

A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday in the case against 34-year-old Laquinn Phillips. Phillips is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set Grinage on fire in her home in Capitol Heights in early September.

Grinage was burned across most of her body and had to deliver her baby seven weeks premature.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks referred to the crime as “heinous” and “inhumane.”

Grinage remains in the hospital where Alsobrooks says she is currently “fighting for her life.” Her baby, Aaliyah Journey, will be taken home by family Tuesday.

