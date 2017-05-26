Bank forecloses on local Extreme Makeover homeowner

HOLT, MICH. - Nearly nine years after her home was rebuilt on national television, Arlene Nickless is turning in her keys.
The Holt resident must leave her Eifert Road home by Monday after years of struggling to manage the mortgage.
Designers with ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" — with the help of hundreds of volunteers — built the home in 2008 following the death of Tim Nickless, her husband of 18 years.
The home was foreclosed on in September, and has been up for online auction for weeks.
On Sunday, cardboard boxes were stacked on the dark hardwood floors once showcased in nationwide broadcasts. The 2009 Ford Flex gifted with the home sat in the driveway hooked to a moving trailer. And the overwhelming feeling a tearful Arlene Nickless had all those years ago took on a different tenor.
“When I stepped out of the house the day Extreme Makeover came, you will see me say ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’” she said. “And, truthfully, that’s what I feel right now: I can’t believe this is happening.”
Nickless is quick to defend the ABC show, whose lavish rebuilds have, in some cases, led to foreclosure because of increased property taxes and pricey utilities. She's less complimentary of her mortgage servicer that is now being targeted by state regulators.
She said her home’s foreclosure resulted from an ongoing struggle to manage the property’s pre-makeover mortgage — a balance that rested at about $30,000 after the 2008 makeover, but had ballooned to at least $113,000 by the end of 2016.
A prayer answered
Crews from "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" arrived at the Nickless family’s doorstep in September 2008, about nine months after Tim Nickless died.
A nurse at Ingham Regional Medical Center, Tim Nickless was believed to have contracted hepatitis C after being pricked with a patient’s contaminated needle. He battled the disease for seven years before his death in January 2008.
More than 1,600 volunteers from the Holt area joined the show’s crew to rebuild the Nickless family’s home, an 1860s farmhouse that had fallen into disrepair during Tim's illness.
The old home was demolished, and after a five-day building period, Arlene Nickless and her three sons received a new 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom home with stone columns, dark wood floors, an indoor water wall, and a retractable flat-screen television.
The home included a LEGO-themed room, another bedroom with blueprints covering the walls, and an airplane bed for Arlene's youngest son.
The construction brought the community together in the midst of the economic downturn, said Karen Schroeder, vice president for East Lansing-based Mayberry Homes, the general contractor for the home.
"It was really at a time when everything was so solemn, so gray," Schroeder said. "It kind of put a spark back in the Lansing area.”
Schroeder said, after the home makeover, state and banking officials were able to whittle the Nickless family’s mortgage from about $140,000 to $30,000, and lower the interest rate considerably.
But the home's annual taxes more than tripled from 2008 to 2009, according to county records, from about $2,000 in 2008 to about $7,500 in 2009.
Those increased taxes and insurance costs would be paid for over the next several years through an escrow account in the home's mortgage, bloating the Nickless family's monthly mortgage payments.
© 2017 Lansing State Journal
