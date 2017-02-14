Barack and Michelle Obama exemplify Valentine's Day relationship goals

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle wished each other a happy Valentine's Day on Twitter Tuesday.
Barack tweeted that after almost 28 years of marriage every day still feels new with Michelle.
Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017
Shortly after the former president's tweet, Michelle Obama tweeted back with a photo of the couple enjoying some time on a beach.
"Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines," Michelle said in the tweet.
Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017
The tweets from the former president and first lady mark one of the first personal tweets either has sent since leaving the White House at the end of January.
Vice President Mike Pence was caught buying flowers for his wife by a reporter Tuesday. He later responded to the reporter's tweet.
Don't ruin the surprise. Ready to share our 34th Valentine's Day with my valentine, Karen. https://t.co/PpokT6fWxi— Vice President Pence (@VP) February 14, 2017
"Don't ruin the surprise. Ready to share our 34th Valentine's Day with my valentine, Karen," Pence said in a tweet.
Happy Valentine's Day!
