Ben Affleck: 'I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction'

Ben Affleck has revealed he recently underwent treatment for alcohol addiction.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," the actor wrote on his Facebook page.

He continued, noting his family has been top of mind. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Affleck previously completed treatment for alcohol addiction in 2001.

After completing his press tour for the poorly received gangster movie Live by Night (awarded just a 35% rating on Rotten Tomatoes) Affleck took a step back from the spotlight in the past two months, stepping down as director of the upcoming film, The Batman on Jan. 30.

Affleck said he would still star as the caped crusader.

"Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require," Affleck said in a statement at that time.

Affleck only recently appeared at a public event at the Oscars on Feb. 26, sitting with his brother Casey Affleck and cheering him on as Casey won the best actor prize for his work in Manchester by the Sea. "Ben, I love you," said Casey from the stage.

Though he and his wife, Jennifer Garner, announced a split in June 2015, outlets including People reported the two are working on reconciliation. They have three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," Affleck wrote on Tuesday, in closing. "This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

Affleck's next film is the superhero confab, Justice League, in theaters Nov. 17.

