The Internet has been going crazy since Beyonce announced Wednesday that she and her husband, Jay-Z, are expecting twins.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The already-viral photo that started it all, has amassed over 7 million likes on Instagram -- and has only been up for a day, people.

But I digress, for those of you who are fans or are part of the "BeyHive," here are some photos that Beyonce posted on her website, "The Vault."

#Stunning A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:18am PST

In this photo, Beyonce is upside down, underwater, wearing a flower crown on her head and entangled in bright scarves. Let's face it, no normal, non-pregnant human being can do this--but, Beyonce can.

#Beyonce #twins A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:10am PST

In this photo, she's pretty much naked and has her body painted with pretty flowers, again, only Beyonce can pull this off. Also, there's a bust of what looks like Nefertiti to the left, to the left. (You see what I did there?)

#Beyonce A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:18am PST

And here she is, on top of a beat-up car, stuffed with beautiful flowers, with a fake background of the blue sky and puffy clouds, while she is actually outside where you can also see the real sky behind her. She is again, beautifully painted with flowers and looks oh so peaceful. Only Beyonce.

So lose your collective minds and enjoy these wonderful photos and congratulate this lucky couple for being "blessed two times over."

PHOTOS | Beyonce

(© 2017 WXIA)