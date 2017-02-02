Bill that would change campus sex assault investigations moves to full House

ATLANTA -- A bill that would change the way campus sexual assaults are investigated has passed its first hurdle in the Georgia legislature.

House Bill 51 would take campus sexual assault cases out of university's hands and instead give them to police. It passed through committee on Wednesday and now goes to the full House for a vote.

The new development comes about a month after an 11Alive investigation into a recent Title IX case on the campus of Kennesaw State University.

RELATED | Living in the shadow of Title IX: Sex assault hearings on campus under fire

In that case, a student, “Kelly,” told campus authorities that her ex-boyfriend raped her. She found other women to come forward, all claiming the same man assaulted them.

But after the investigation and appeal, Kennesaw State ruled there wasn't enough evidence to do anything.

At the Georgia capitol on Wednesday, sexual assault victims spoke up - saying Title IX investigations are the only way to get their cases resolved. Their argument is that there may not be enough evidence for police to charge someone.

State Rep. Earl Ehrhart the bill’s sponsor. He said some title investigations have led to false accusations

“We brand them with a scarlet letter of a sexual predator for the rest of their life,” he said. “That's a different standard than a cheating offense. We want to make sure we don't forego this opportunity for victims to be able to have their voices heard at the campus level.”

Currently, under Title IX rules, schools can expel or suspend a student if an on-campus panel finds them guilty of sexual assault.

Under the new bill, police would handle the investigation.

(© 2017 WXIA)