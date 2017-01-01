Bodies identified in Istanbul terrorist attack

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Eagle egg hatches!
-
Final Peach Drop will ring in 2017
-
The Triangle: All 5 episodes
-
Pawnshop robbery
-
Look inside the HGTV Dream Home
-
Fire truck accident under investigation
-
Minimum wage set to rise in 20 states
-
Woman tortured for days now offers hope
-
RAW: Michael Vick returns to the Georgia Dome
More Stories
-
Cobb County New Year's Eve police chase ends in gunfireJan. 1, 2017, 2:30 a.m.
-
SUV slams into fire truck in middle of rescueJan. 1, 2017, 8:57 a.m.
-
Six rescued from burning apartment fire on New Year's EveJan. 1, 2017, 8:32 a.m.