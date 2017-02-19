Body recovered from Lake Allatoona; believed to be boating accident's third victim

Allatoona Lake (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

ACWORTH, Ga. – The body of a man believed to be the third victim of a Lake Allatoona boating accident was recovered on Sunday.

One person was killed and another injured in the Feb. 2 collision between two speedboats.

Ronnie Bently, 67, of Canton, had been missing since the accident that killed James Mills, 51, of Taylorsville, and injured Edward Jon Bentley, 68, of Canton.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), officials received a report of a body found in the area of the accident on Sunday. While the victim's identity has not been released, a DNR spokesman told 11Alive they believe the body to Bently.

The crash happened nearby Little River Marina, off Bells Ferry Road, Jay Baker, spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, said.

Rescuers were able to pull Bently out of the lake after being in the water for 45 minutes. He was transported to the hospital alert and breathing. Authorities later recovered the body of Mills.

Lake Allatoona, about 30 miles from Atlanta in Cherokee County, is on the Etowah River, a tributary of the Coosa River, according to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

The lake covers about 12,000 acres and has 270 miles of shoreline when it’s full and is surrounded by 25,000 acres of public land.

