Boil water advisory lifted for most of Atlanta

ATLANTA -- The city of Atlanta has lifted a boil water advisory for most of the impacted areas.

The advisory remains in effect for two areas: the Mechanicsville neighborhood and the Campbellton-Fairburn Road area. (Click the links to see more detail)

The advisory was put out after a power interruption Thursday morning triggered a temporary loss of pressure in portions of the drinking water system by Hemphill Water Treatment. The Department of Watershed Management said the system was back up and running as usual within 40 minutes, but they issued the boil-water advisory anyway as a precautionary measurement.

Crews took samples of the water throughout the affected area and found no system-wide contamination of the public's drinking water. However, officials said the two areas still under the advisory will remain so until final testing is complete. Results for the final test are expected to be ready by Saturday afternoon (July 8).

If anyone has questions about the boil-water advisory, they are asked to call the Department of Watershed Management at 404-982-1468 between the hours of 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

