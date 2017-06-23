Bond denied for father accused of drowning 10-year-old son

June 23, 2017 bond hearing prodeedings for Leon Williams, accused of drowning his 10-year-old son with autism. (Photo: WXIA)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- The father accused of drowning his newly-adopted 10-year-old son with special needs in a bathtub will not be released on bond.

Leon Harvey Williams appeared before a DeKalb County judge Friday where his lawyers asked the judge to grant bond because of his "ties to the community" and his previous work for the state in several departments. Williams, they argued, also had no prior criminal history.

"Despite how heinous this crime may be, my client is entitled to have a bond," Williams' attorney said.

The 43-year-old faces several serious charges including cruelty to children, three counts of aggravated assault and felony murder. Authorities allege on April 28 Williams caused the death of 10-year-old Kentae, who was found drowned in a bathtub with bruising and the tops of his feet burned.

PREVIOUS | Warrants uncover disturbing details about drowned adopted son

ALSO | 'You're going to die tonight:' Father allegedly drowned adopted son in bathtub

According to arrest warrants, witnesses saw Williams and Kentae walking through the apartment complex just hours before the 10-year-old's death. Neighbors told police they heard Williams say that he was going to give his adoptive son a "whooping" and that he was "going to die tonight." One neighbor took video of the pair as they walked through the complex, believed to be the last video of Kentae before his death.

VIDEO | The last moments anyone saw Kentae alive

According to the D.A., in an initial statement to police, Williams allegedly told officers he was angry with his adoptive son for misbehaving in school. Police said Williams admitted to hitting the child 10 times with a belt before putting Kentae in a bathtub where he let scalding water burn the 10-year-old's feet to the point of blistering. When the child failed to pay attention to Williams' lecturing, he allegedly pushed Kentae's head underwater for twice, for 30 seconds each time.

EMS was called to the home after Kentae became unresponsive. An autopsy showed the cause of death to be drowning. Authorities arrested Williams, and he has been in a DeKalb County Jail since the incident.

(Photo: WXIA)

Williams gained custody of Kentae in November 20216, after he reportedly specifically asked to adopt a child with special needs. In the wake of his death, Kentae's biological mother told 11Alive that the DFCS system meant to protect him failed. Jatoya Ruff told admitted that she had her son at a young age and was unable to provide care, but she never thought anything like this would happen.

"I just thought he'd be safe in DFCS until I get myself together," she told 11Alive's Faith Abubey back in early May. Three DFCS employees were fired in the wake of the incident. Now, family says they're fighting for justice.

SAVING KENTAE | 'God was giving me a sign to save this little boy'

During Friday's court proceedings, the state argued that Williams poses a flight risk. The also argued that if he were to be released, he might intimidate potential witnesses, including neighbors who saw him on the day Kentae died, though Williams' lawyers said he no longer lives in that complex.

A judge ultimately agreed with the state, ruling that Williams should remain in prison until the case comes to trial, a date which has not yet been determined.

PHOTOS | Bond hearing for Leon Willimas

© 2017 WXIA-TV