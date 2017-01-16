Boy shoots brother in leg in DeKalb overnight

DECATUR, Ga. -- A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg by his brother, 10, while the two were playing with a gun in their home on Knollview Drive in unincorporated Decatur, according to DeKalb Police.
Police were called to the home at 11:46 p.m. on Monday.
Police believe the two brothers found the gun and started playing with it while their relatives, including several adults, were sleeping.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, but his wound is not considered life-threatening.
PHOTOS | Boy shoots brother in Decatur
Police said it's possible that the gun was brought to the home by a cousin.
Charges are not likely, according to Sgt. Sabrena Dorsey, since she said there did not appear to be any malicious intent.
Georgia does not have a law regarding how guns should be stored.
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs