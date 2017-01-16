Boy shoots brother in leg in DeKalb overnight

A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg by his brother, 10, while the two were playing with a gun in their home on Knollview Drive in unincorporated Decatur, according to DeKalb Police.

Police were called to the home at 11:46 p.m. on Monday.

Police believe the two brothers found the gun and started playing with it while their relatives, including several adults, were sleeping.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, but his wound is not considered life-threatening.

Police said it's possible that the gun was brought to the home by a cousin.

Charges are not likely, according to Sgt. Sabrena Dorsey, since she said there did not appear to be any malicious intent.

Georgia does not have a law regarding how guns should be stored.

