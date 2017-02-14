Boy, 2, killed in Chicago gang hit

Thinkstock

CHICAGO -- A two-year-old boy and 25-year-old man were killed--and a pregnant woman was wounded-- on Tuesday in what authorities suspect was a gang-related shooting, according to Chicago Police.

No one is in custody for the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. local time on the city’s West Side, police said. Police said the adult male victim was a known gang member. The man and the boy, as well as a 20-year-old woman, were shot while sitting in their car, police said. The woman was described by police as the boy's aunt, and the man's girlfriend. She was wounded in the stomach, and was listed in fair condition.

Paramedics were able to revive the boy when they arrived at the scene, but he died from his injuries shortly after.

Investigators had video of the incident, and promising leads about the gunman, said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

“We have yet another innocent child that can lose (his) life over senseless gun violence,” Johnson said shortly before police announced the boy had died from his injuries. “I am sick of it, and I know Chicago is sick of it.”

Detectives believe the victim had been in some type of dispute with the gunman, but declined to elaborate, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Investigators were able to interview the woman, he said.

The tragic shooting occurred in the midst of a bloody surge of violence in the nation’s third largest city, which has raised the ire of President Trump. The city recorded more than 760 murders and 4,300 shooting victims last year. This year is off to a nearly equally grim start, with more than 60 murders and 300 shooting victims, according to police data.

Trump has repeatedly suggested over the early weeks of his presidency that he may order some type of federal intervention to help stem the violence, if city officials are unable to stop the bloodshed themselves. Earlier this month, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed that it was weighing adding more agents to the Chicago field office.

The adult male, who has not been identified, was shot in the head and stomach, while the boy was wounded in the head.

ATF considers sending more agents to help with Chicago's violent crime

The death of the toddler marks the third time in the last several days that a child in Chicago has been a victim of the ongoing violence.

On Saturday, a 11-year-old and 12-year-old girl were shot in the head in separate incidents on the city’s South Side.

The 11-year-old, Takiya Holmes, who was shot while sitting in her mother’s car, succumbed to her injuries earlier on Tuesday.

Contributing: Melanie Eversley

