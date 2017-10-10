A child has died and his brother was rescued at High Falls State Park on Tuesday.

Julie Harringdine, a clerk at the state park, said the two brothers were missing in the area below the falls late Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick of the Monroe County sheriff's office confirmed one of the boys had died.

"The other child is alive on the rocks, but due to current water conditions, fire-rescue is unable to reach him at this time," Monroe County Emergency Services wrote on its Facebook page. "They are continuing to try."

A Ga. DNR helicopter pulled the boy from the rocks, and he walked to an ambulance.

Officials have not said the age of the children.

The 1,050-acre park is located northwest of Macon, Ga. It's said to be a popular camping destination and side trip for travelers on I-75. Boat rental, ramps and fishing docks provide access to the park’s lake, which is known as one of Georgia’s top fishing spots for hybrid and white bass, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Back in May, a 37-year-old woman died after falling at the park. In that incident, Danielle Flanagan was with her husband and child when fell. SHe was taken to Monroe County Hospital, where she later died.

