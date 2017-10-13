BoycottHoustons protest continues outside restaurant after allegations of discrimination

Protesters gather outside the Houston's restaurant on Peachtree Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Crowds have once again gathered outside a popular restaurant in Atlanta to voice their opposition after some high-profile customers brought allegations of discrimination.

Houston's restaurant near Lenox Square was the site of the first protest where “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Deb Antney, who is also a music manager and the mother of rap star Wacka Flock Flame, and actress Ernestine Johnson said their large group was refused seating or service.

On Friday, the crowd of protesters formed once again - this time outside the other location on Peachtree Street.

"I decided to come out here today to show some unity to what's going on with the injustices that's going on in Houston's," Kenneth Linen of Decatur, Georgia said. "You know, amongst the black community and anybody else of color more-or-less that are coming in and patroning this business and doesn't seem to be getting treated fairly amongst everybody else."

A protester shows a handmade sign reading "HOUSTON WE HAVE A PROBLEM" after allegations of discrimination spread on social media.

Linen said that regardless of if it happens to everyone of color or not, the fact that it happens at all is a problem. It was a view shared by others as they chanted "shut it down," "not another dollar" and "our dollars matter" in front of the restaurant.

Also amongst the crowd at both protests was rap artist and Atlanta native T.I. who previously condemned the restaurant's alleged practices.

“We want to bring attention to the way that they're conducting their business, and for anybody else who has discriminated against,” he said.

As the crowd grew, so did the message and out of it a chance to bring attention to the plight of the African American community.

"We're trying to be heard, we're trying to be felt - what we're looking for is empathy - not sympathy," one voice in the protest said. "We're looking for empathy, solutions, and justice."

The restaurant issued a statement on its Instagram page saying,

We have employed a diverse, hard-working staff serving Atlanta’s similarly diverse clientele for many years. Charges of discrimination are not only unfounded but are an intentional manipulation using social media. Our policies and guidelines apply equally to everyone. Our restaurants are not set up to accommodate large groups, with only a limited number of tables that can accommodate large parties together. Our Houston’s in Atlanta recently instituted a policy whereby large parties of 7 or more will not be split into separate groups at different tables, which means that larger groups may not be able to dine with us at certain times. We decided to close our Lenox Houston’s today from the anticipation of protests and threats made against the restaurant and staff members. We will always choose the side of caution when it comes to protecting our valued staff and guests.

They have since taken the post down.

