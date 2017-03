HAMPTON, GA - MARCH 05: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Autotrader Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 5, 2017 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Brad Keselowski took home his first win in the Monster Energery NASCAR Cup Series right here in Georgia Sunday.

Keselowski took the checkered flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500.

We'll have more on the momentous win momentarily.

(© 2017 WXIA)