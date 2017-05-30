'Security incident' at JBSA-Lackland resolved, officials say

(Photo: Jeremy Baker, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A 'security incident' was reported at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland on Tuesday in posts to the JBSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

JBSA-Lackland is currently undergoing a security incident and directs all personnel to stay inside their current location. More info to come — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

Officials announced the 'security incident' was resolved and the lockdown was lifted around 12:51 p.m.

The security incident at JBSA-Lackland has been resolved & the lock down has been lifted. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

The official statement from @JBSALackland says..."We have a threat against a building. People were instructed to avoid the area..." — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) May 30, 2017

".... all initial sweeps and secondary sweeps of the affected areas have proved negative and bass lockdown has been lifted..." — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) May 30, 2017

"... normal base operations have resumed." #kens5eyewitness — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) May 30, 2017

Around 12 p.m., a representative on scene confirmed that there was not an active shooter and they were working to clear the area.

According to the original post, all personnel were directed to stay in their current locations until further direction was given.

People were instructed to avoid the area near Stewart Street. In a second post on the Facebook page, it was requested that everyone stay away from the Arnold Hall area.

Officials on scene said the fire department on base was responsible for clearing the area around Arnold Hall.

People were being allowed to enter the base around 11:50 a.m. while KENS 5 Reporter Jeremy Baker was on the scene.

I'm here at @JBSALackland where reports of a lockdown came in due to a security issue. People are being let on base. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Ekmjb5N0HS — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) May 30, 2017

At 10:06 a.m., JBSA posted an update to Twitter asking personnel to avoid specific buildings including '5406, 5506, 5408, 5612, 5616, 5706 & 5725 until further notice.’

JBSA-Lackland undergoing security incident all personnel stay away from bldgs 5406, 5506, 5408, 5612, 5616, 5706 & 5725 until further notice — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

A representative from the Lackland said the situation is ongoing they are working on clearing the area. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/sJ9TZb9j4n — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) May 30, 2017

People in four buildings around Arnold Hall were told to stay in place. The gates had closed but are now back open. #kens5eyewitess — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) May 30, 2017

As of now they're calling this an incident, & say there is no active shooter. #kens5eyewitness They expect an all clear. #kens5eyewitness — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) May 30, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

