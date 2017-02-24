Bribery scandal subpoena hints at former Atlanta employee side jobs

ATLANTA -- The city of Atlanta is headed back to federal court to answer more questions regarding the bribery scandal that may have already cost one city employee his job.

On Friday, 11Alive’s Rebecca Lindstrom obtained a copy of the subpoena that targeted the city's chief procurement officer.

This subpoena suggests Adam Smith, the city's chief procurement office, was doing some work on the side.

Earlier in the week we reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation showed up at city hall to take Smith's laptop and cell phone. At the time, the city didn't seem surprised. Now the latest information appears to explain why.

The U.S. Department of Justice had sent them a subpoena for those electronics several days earlier. They also wanted all of the emails Smith had sent or received since 2014 and any statements that might have indicated a conflict of interest - including financial disclosure forms, ethics statements and requests to perform outside employment.

This subpoena also hints that investigators believe this bribery scandal goes beyond the two contractors already named. The last things they asked for were contracts submitted by Smith from 2014 until now that certified "to the city council that the successful offeror has disclosed its organization and personal relationships and that the award of the contract is appropriate."

11Alive tracked that language down to a city ordinance passed just months before the contracts now in question. It directed the chief procurement officer to work with the ethics officer to come up with clear guidelines to prevent conflicts of interest.

Unlike earlier subpoenas, this one doesn't limit the contracts to CP Richards or Cascade Building systems. This time, the feds want to know all of the big contracts Smith handled. The city terminated Smith's employment in mid-February.

