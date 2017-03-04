WATCH: Hammond Exchange Building imploded Saturday morning

(Photo: Google Earth)

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- The Hammond Exchange Building on the edge of Dunwoody was imploded Saturday morning with help from 500 pounds of explosives.

The 11-story, 250,698-square-foot building, built in 1980, was officially vacated in late 2016.

Once cleared, the site will host Phase II of Park Center which will consist of two officer buildings and retail space - a large portion of which will be occupied by State Farm. The project is expected to be the largest corporate office project in metro Atlanta's history and could be finished by 2020. The first tower was completed last October.

