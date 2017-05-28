British Airways resumes some flights from Heathrow, Gatwick

NBC

British Airways resumed some flights from Britain’s two biggest airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure created chaos, leaving plans grounded and thousands of passengers lined up for hours.

The airline said it aimed to operate the majority of services from London Heathrow on Sunday and a near-normal schedule from Gatwick, the capital’s second busiest airport.

Heathrow authorities, however, said they expected further delays and cancellations.

Thousands of passengers were stranded at the airports at the start of what was set to be a particularly busy weekend.

"It is extremely frustrating,” said Tonda Sallee, an American passenger trying to fly to Frankfurt, Germany. “I came back extra early this morning and there were already long lines. I guess there were people sleeping in the line early this morning, overnight sleeping, to try and get to the front of the line. We've been in line for about five hours."

A lack of information and communication was a big complaint by passengers affected by the cancellations.

Monday is a public holiday and many children were starting a one-week school holiday.

