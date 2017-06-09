WXIA
Brookhaven police ID murder suspect

Staff , WXIA 8:45 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. -- Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex in Brookhaven. 

Authorities said that 26-year-old Travis Ridley was shot and killed at the Avana Apartments on Clairmont Road June 1.

On Friday, police named 24-year-old Edward Tavarez as the shooter. He's wanted for felony murder and armed robbery. 

Tavaraz was seen leaving the area in a white 2012 Mercedes E350 with the Georgia tag REE3348.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

Police don't believe Tavarez or Ridley lived at the apartments. 

