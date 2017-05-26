Buckhead's 'Pink Palace' mansion sells for $4.3M

PHOTOS: Josh Vick via Atlanta Business Chronicle

ATLANTA -- A Buckhead mansion dubbed "The Pink Palace" has sold for $4.3 million, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

The mansion was built back in 1926 for the Rhodes family of furniture store fame, Phil Hudson writes. It was sold by Bonneau Ansley III and Ansley Atlanta Real Estate.

The 12,060-square-foot house got its nickname due to a previous paint job. Famed Atlanta architects Neel Reid and Philip Schutze designed the Italian Baroque-style home.

Look inside:

See more at the Atlanta Business Chronicle | Follow Phil Hudson for more on elegant Atlanta homes

