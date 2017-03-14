Bundle up! Freeze warning in effect for most of Georgia

(Photo: maxuser)

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday in most of north Georgia (see full list below).

But it's the wind that will really chill your bones. While the wind advisory expired in much of the state, it'll still be breezy in the overnight hours.

Temperatures in northeast Georgia will fall to the 20s overnight. Drivers in north Georgia should be on the lookout for possible black ice, as any leftover rain from recent showers could freeze.

Temperatures will only rise to about 46 Wednesday afternoon. It'll be another cold night Wednesday before rising back up to 53. Then we'll start really seeing temperatures rise. Click here for the full forecast.

The full list of counties under a Freeze Warning: Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, De Kalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

As Atlanta shivers, 20 million people are under a Blizzard Warning in the Northeast. The storm, nicknamed Stella by some, is expected to slam some with more than a foot of snow.

It makes Atlanta look more lamb-like in comparison.

