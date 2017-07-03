A bus rolled over on July 3, 2017 killing one person and sending four others to the hospital. (Photo: 12 News)

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. - A lane of Interstate 10 was closed Monday morning at milepost 10, west of Quartzsite, after a bus rolled over killing one person and injuring several others.

The bus was headed eastbound on I-10 when it blew a tire. It went up an embankment and landed on the westbound side, DPS said.

The bus driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to DPS, and was thrown from the bus. The bus landed on her.

According to DPS, the bus driver was pronounced dead at the scene while four other people were taken to a hospital including two who were flown from the scene. Their conditions are not known at this time.

There were a total of 13 passengers on board the tour-style bus at the time of the rollover, DPS said.

According to the Phantom Regiment, the bus was carrying volunteers and staff for the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps.

ADOT said the right lane of WB I-10 reopened just before 6 a.m. There's no estimated time to reopen the entire roadway. Drivers should expect delays.

