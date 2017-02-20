California police officer killed in shootout; three others wounded

THINKSTOCK

(NBC Los Angeles) A Whittier police officer was killed and another officer and a gunman were wounded in a gun battle Monday morning, officials said.

"Officers respond to a call, and it seems like a simple traffic accident, and the next thing they know they’re in a gunfight," said Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, as reported by NBC4.

The officer was identified as Keith Boyer, a 25-year veteran officer, Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri confirmed to NBC4.

His daughter-in-law described him on Facebook as a hero who just wanted to make the world a better, safer place.

About 8 a.m., Boyer and another male officer responded to a crash in the area of Colima Road and Mar Vista in Whittier, Southern California, where allegedly a driver of a stolen car had struck two other cars at a stop light, Corina said.

When the officers arrived, they were told by the victims that the driver who had struck them was around the corner.

The officers, who had not yet been identified, approached the suspected gunman's car completely unaware that it was stolen.

"When they get him out of the car, they go to pat him down for weapons, they can see he’s got tattoos all over his face and all over his neck," Corina said at a news conference.

In the midst of a pat down, Corina said the man pulled out a gun and started shooting. The officers returned fire and wounded him.

Both officers were wearing bullet-proof vests, Corina said.

