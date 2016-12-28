Cam Newton makes boy's Christmas wish come true

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has done it again, being a bright spot for a child.
He's known for his Sunday giveaways. He's crashed special Halloween parties. And of course, he does a lot of great work with the Cam Newton Foundation.
Taylor Deckard is a 10-year-old boy who is battling a severe heart condition and he's also a very serious Auburn Tigers fan. For Christmas this year, Taylor wished to meet Cam Newton.
And Cam made it happen.
Grab the Kleenex, folks.
Photos | Cam Newton
Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.
Copyright 2016 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs