Campus Carry bill passes Georgia House

File photo of a gun.

ATLANTA (AP) - Licensed gun owners could carry concealed handguns on public college campuses under legislation approved by the Georgia House.



Members voted Friday, 108-63, sending the proposal to the Senate. The bill is nearly identical to legislation vetoed last year by Republican Gov. Nathan Deal.



Rep. Mandi Ballinger of Canton sponsored this year's bill and added preschools to exempted areas, along with student housing and athletic venues. The measure would apply to anyone age 21 and up who holds a state-issued permit to carry a concealed handgun.



House Republicans argue that people on campuses have a right to protect themselves. Opponents fear the change would endanger students and staff.



The University System of Georgia has opposed the bill.



Georgia is among 17 states that ban concealed weapons on campuses.

(© 2017 WXIA)