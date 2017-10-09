WXIA
Shooting reported at Texas Tech University police department

TEGNA 10:03 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

The Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown and a gunman is at large after a shooting was reported at the university's police department Monday night, according to an announcement from the school. 

The school is urging anyone on campus to take shelter. 

Local media report a police officer was shot and killed at the station around 8 p.m. Monday.

This is breaking story, stay with us for updates. 

