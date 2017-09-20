(Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Authorities are on the scene where a car ran into a church in Dunwoody on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Crossroads Church of Dunwoody located at 4805 Tilly Mill Road.

Capt. Eric Jackson with Dekalb County Fire-Rescue said the driver hit a gas meter then crashed into the church's AC unit.

The driver told Dunwoody police that she fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver walked away uninjured.

PHOTOS | Car drives into church in Dunwoody

© 2017 WXIA-TV