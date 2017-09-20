DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Authorities are on the scene where a car ran into a church in Dunwoody on Wednesday.
The incident happened at the Crossroads Church of Dunwoody located at 4805 Tilly Mill Road.
Capt. Eric Jackson with Dekalb County Fire-Rescue said the driver hit a gas meter then crashed into the church's AC unit.
The driver told Dunwoody police that she fell asleep at the wheel.
The driver walked away uninjured.
