Car swept away in Southern California storms

A car was washed away during a storm in Southern California on Sunday. The driver was not injured. (NBC News) (Photo: WXIA)

SANTA CLARITA, CA (NBC) -- A camera was rolling Sunday when heavy rains in Southern California sent a car tumbling and flipping down fast moving flood waters.

In the video, you can see the small blue Nissan Versa get caught up in the waters and get quickly swept away.

Witnesses say the car came down the wash around 2:30 Sunday afternoon as the driver was trying to get home from work.

They say the female driver managed to get out moments before the car took off in the fast-moving water.

"As exciting as it was to see the car go down river, it's nice to know the person in the car got out safe," said Matthew Thompson, who witnessed the incident.

More than 20,000 people throughout the Los Angeles area were left without power after the massive rainstorm moved through the area.

