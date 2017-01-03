WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga – A police chase that began in Fairburn and ended in Clayton County left a 16-year-old carjacking suspect shot in the leg by police and another suspect in custody.

According to a Fulton County police spokesperson, the chase began in the vicinity of Grey Hawk Way in Fairburn. Police spotted a stolen car that had reportedly been taken through a carjacking.

Fulton police, along with Atlanta and Riverdale police, chased the vehicle into Clayton County. The vehicle crashed near the eastbound I-285 ramp at Clark Howell Road.

That’s when one of the suspects was shot by an Atlanta police officer, and the other was taken into custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. This story is developing.

