Georgia Tech honors Jimmy Rosalynn Carter with Ivan Allen Jr. Prize

Former president and first lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter stand with Ivan Allen Jr.'s son, Inman Allen, right, and daughter-in-law, Tricia Allen, left. (Photo: Georgia Tech)

ATLANTA -- The only president and first lady out of Georgia added yet another home state title of distinction on Friday as Georgia Tech bestowed one of its most coveted honors.

Georgia Tech President Bud Peterson awarded Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter the Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage.

“It is appropriate that this, our first Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage to be presented to a couple, will be awarded to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,” Peterson said. “Together, they exemplify the far-reaching global changes that are possible through a lifetime partnership in social courage.”

The award honors the people behind the efforts to improve the human condition. The award is named for former Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen Jr.

Funded in perpetuity by a grant from the Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, the Allen Prize includes a $100,000 stipend.

The Carters were jointly recognized for their "courageous collaboration" to improve human rights and "alleviate suffering around the world" over the last 40 years.

“It’s a pleasure always to be associated with the Ivan Allen family in any way," President Carter said. "We’ve been close to the family for a long time.”

Carter attended Georgia Tech and received an honorary degree from the Institute in 1979.

“In every respect my heart is with Georgia Tech and I'm particularly grateful to Ivan Allen himself and his family, and this award has special meaning for me,” Carter said.

