Celebrate July 4th on the roof at Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market will celebrate Independence Day with an inaugural Rooftop Backyard BBQ event, which will include barbecue, drinks, live music, entertainment and a panoramic view of the city's fireworks displays.

The roof will offer three ways to celebrate the Fourth of July at Skyline Park, Nine Mile Station and Rooftop Terrace.

Each experience will give guests access to skyline views, jugglers, stilt walkers, fireworks and live music, in addition to signature menu items such as the “Walking Taco,” a snack-size bag of Fritos, opened up and filled with braised beef, pico de gallo and guacamole.

General admission tickets will be available for purchase at the door only and VIP Admission and Rooftop Terrace BBQ Admission can be purchased on Eventbrite and in advance.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, and free for children under three years old.

General admission tickets include the following:

● Elevator access to Skyline Park

● DJ Hands of Grace

● Complimentary boiled peanuts (while supplies last)

● Kids’ activities including face painting and balloon artists

● Access to Skyline Park’s regular menu and special treats including regular and adult snow cones

● Open access to the Slide and Heege Tower

For $55 per person, guests can enjoy an exclusive barbecue dinner at Rooftop Terrace, the roof’s private, tented event space located on the East side of the rooftop, adjacent to Skyline Park.

Terrace ticket access will include the following:

● Expedited check-in and roof access

● Live band at Rooftop Terrace

● Barbecue buffet dinner featuring pulled pork. BBQ chicken, sliced beef brisket, sides and dessert

● Two drink tickets (choice of beer or wine)

● Elevator access to roof

● General admission access at Skyline Park

For a more extravagant affair this Fourth of July, VIP guests are invited to Nine Mile Station, the roof’s modern beer garden on the west side of the rooftop, adjacent to Skyline Park.

VIP tickets are $75 per person and include the following:

● Elevated barbecue dinner at Nine Mile Station featuring whole roasted suckling pig, smoked leg of lamb, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, sliced beef brisket and sides

● Dessert display featuring fruit, cookies, brownies, lemon bars and chocolate covered strawberries

● Exclusive seating and viewing of fireworks display and the best panoramic sunset views of the skyline

● Two drink tickets (choice of beer, wine or cocktail)

● Elevator access to roof

● Access to Skyline Park and Rooftop Terrace BBQ access

