Cellphone video shows off-duty LAPD cop fire weapon in scuffle with teens

Video surfaced of an off--duty LAPD officer firing a gun in a scuffle with teenagers.

In the video, shot Tuesday, you can see the off duty officer arguing with the teen. Anaheim, California police say the argument started when the officer asked the kids to get off of his lawn.

The officer said he moved to detain the teen because he allegedly said he would shoot the officer. On the video, the boy is heard insisting he said "Sue you," not "Shoot you."

Eventually the officer is knocked down.

Watch what happens next between the police officer and the 13-year-old.

The bullet did not hit anyone and no major injuries were reported at the time.

Late Wednesday night dozens of people protested outside the officer's home before taking to the streets. Protesters blocked Anaheim streets and held banners.

Some demonstrators were seen surrounding traffic and jumping onto vehicles.

At around 11pm local time officers began arresting protesters who had not yet returned home.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two of the boys were arrested and released to their parents, according to Anaheim police.

Police are planning a news conference for Thursday to provide an update on the investigation

