Charges dropped against plastic surgeons in patients' deaths

Dr. Nedra Dodds (Photo: Facebook)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Charges have been dropped against two plastic surgeons who had been indicted in the deaths of two patients.

Back in January 2016, Dr. Nedra Dodds and Dr. Kevin McCowan were charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of theft by deception in the deaths of April Jenkins and Erica Beabrum after an investigation that spanned two years.

The indictment alleged that Dodds and McCowan caused the death of Jenkins in February 2013 by using a cannula in surgery to perforate the diaphragm and lacerate Jenkins’ liver, causing her lungs to fill with clots of fat.

Beaubrum died on June 20, 2013 after her buttock was lacerated in surgery.

On Wednesday, charges against the two were dismissed, according to Cobb County Court Division Manager Lisa Blalock.

According to court documents, the charges were dismissed due to "insufficient evidence", saying prosecutors "cannot form the basis for the aggravated battery which is the underlying offense for the felony murder counts."

Kevin McCowan is charged in the deaths of two patients. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

