'Charlie Foxtrot' honored with NAB's President's Special Award

The National Associated of Broadcasters recognized Charlie Foxtrot, the 11Alive investigative docu-series, with one of its top honors on Tuesday.

The investigative series was presented with the prestigious President's Special Award. The award is only periodically given out to recognize "historic and extraordinary achievement by an individual broadcast station or group."

Charlie Foxtrot began as an investigation to seek out the reasons behind the national spike in veteran suicides. It shed light on a military policy that stripped service members of their benefits and veteran status.

►Watch CHARLIE FOXTROT: The full investigation

As a direct result of the investigation, more than 12,000 viewers from TEGNA station nationwide signed a petition in support of the Fairness for Veterans Act.

Several days after the series was screened at the U.S. Capitol, Congress passed the Fairness for Veterans Act as part of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act and signed into law on Dec. 23 by President Barack Obama.

Reporters Jeremy Campbell and Erin Gutierrez accepted the award in a ceremony held Tuesday night at the Celebration of Service to America dinner at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

The same team behind Charlie Foxtrot was also responsible for The Triangle, an in-depth look at the heroin problem gripping the Atlanta suburbs.

© 2017 WXIA-TV