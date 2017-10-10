Cherokee County teen earns perfect score on ACT

Now that's impressive!

A Cherokee County teen is receiving hard-earned recognition after receiving a perfect score on her ACT test. Woodstock High School senior Katherine Relick earned the top score of 36 overall on the test - often used to determine a student's preparedness for advanced learning and college classes.

The school system released a statement on social media, Monday, that shows just how rare this accomplishment is.

"On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earns the top score," a school spokesperson wrote.

To put that into perspective, only 2,760 of the more than 2 million students who took the exam in 2017 earned the top score.

However, it may not be a surprise to students and locals who already know Relick. She's also the student delegate to the school board and vice president of student government. She's also a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Women in Science and Engineering, Science National Honors Society, Math National Honors Society and Giving Children Hope Club - the latter of which she is president.

But her recognition doesn't end there. Relick is also a Superintendent's Key Scholar and has earned the University of Georgia Merit Award among many other honors - all of which make her most recent honor more fitting.

Relick will be recognized by the Cherokee COunty School Board and the school system superintendent on Oct. 19.

© 2017 WXIA-TV